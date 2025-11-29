Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is under intense criticism following a string of controversies that have overshadowed his “No Sign of Weakness” US tour.

What began as a highly anticipated series of performances has been marred by a viral onstage confrontation, poor attendance at some venues, and the cancellation of multiple tour dates.

The uproar began on November 12 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, where Burna Boy abruptly stopped his performance after noticing a fan sleeping in the front row.

He ordered security to remove the woman, later identified as Chaltu Jateny, before continuing his set.

The moment quickly spread online, drawing widespread condemnation from fans who described his reaction as insensitive.

Jateny later explained on X that she had attended the concert while grieving the loss of her daughter’s father, saying she was “mentally, physically, and emotionally drained” and had hoped the show would lift her spirits.

READ ALSO:

The incident appeared to trigger wider fallout. On November 22, his Houston concert drew attention for low turnout, with videos showing a venue dotted with empty seats.

Footage from the same show also captured another fan asleep during his performance, reigniting criticism of Burna Boy’s earlier comments, including a livestream remark in which he said he only wanted “fans who have money.”

In the days that followed, the situation worsened. Two tour dates scheduled for November 28 and December 1 were cancelled, with confirmations sparking concern from longtime supporters who recalled the singer’s previously sold-out global runs.

Many argued that the controversy had damaged the public’s trust, urging him to take responsibility.

The backlash extended beyond fans. American rapper Eminem reacted to the Colorado clip with a brief but pointed comment: “Yo, this is not cool.” Streamer Ryan Garcia also weighed in, saying Burna Boy’s “attitude” was affecting turnout and warning that “life can humble anyone quickly.”

Social media users, especially Nigerians at home and abroad, called for a public apology. One commenter argued that while Burna Boy may have avoided consequences in Nigeria, US audiences value respect and were now responding accordingly.

Another warned that the singer’s current trajectory could mark a turning point in his career if he failed to address the issue.

Despite the criticism, some supporters maintained that the artist remains a cultural force whose global influence is undeniable. They urged him to acknowledge the backlash and reconnect with fans, emphasising that respect and accountability are essential to sustaining his legacy.

As of now, Burna Boy has not issued a formal statement regarding the controversy or the cancelled tour dates.