Burna Boy Expands “No Sign of Weakness” World Tour with New Dates

Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy has announced new dates for his “No Sign of Weakness World Tour,” adding several stops across Australia, North America, and Europe.

The update marks another major milestone in what has already been one of the most successful global tours by an African artist. The extended leg of the tour follows the release of Burna Boy’s critically acclaimed eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness,” which dropped in July 2025.

The album features 16 tracks and includes collaborations with international stars such as Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey. The “No Sign of Weakness” tour will showcase an ambitious 360-degree centre stage setup at most venues, designed to bring fans closer to the artiste’s electrifying performances.

Burna Boy is set to make history in November as the first Nigerian artiste to headline the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, USA, for his world tour.

His tour will kick off in Australia this October with shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth before moving to North America in November. From there, he’ll perform in major cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Toronto, before wrapping up the year with shows in Montréal and Atlanta.

The European leg begins in January 2026, with confirmed dates in Copenhagen and Brussels. This expansion further cements Burna Boy’s dominance as a global performer and cultural ambassador for Afrobeats.

His growing influence and consistent international demand highlight his evolution from a homegrown star into one of the defining voices of world music today