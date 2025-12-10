Burna Boy Drops ‘Love’ Music Video From No Sign Of Weakness Album

Grammy Award-winning superstar, Damini Ogbulu, better known as Burna Boy, is set to bring one of the standout tracks from his widely celebrated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, to life with the premiere of the official music video for “LOVE” today.

Already earning a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance and recently named Apple Music’s Best African Song of 2025, “LOVE” has become a fan favourite, celebrated for its infectious Afrofusion beats, heartfelt lyrics, and Burna Boy’s signature global sound.

The upcoming music video promises to elevate the track even further, pairing cinematic visuals, captivating choreography, and dynamic storytelling that capture the energy, emotion, and universal appeal of the song.

The release of this video marks a key moment in the ongoing promotion of No Sign of Weakness, offering fans a fresh way to connect with the album’s music and experience Burna Boy’s creative vision in full colour.

The official “LOVE” music video is out on all major streaming platforms and social media channels. Fans around the world can tune in to witness one of the most anticipated visuals from the Grammy-nominated, Apple Music-recognised album.