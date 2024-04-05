Burna Boy Drops Electrifying Remixes & Visuals For ‘Tested, Approved & Trusted’

Get ready for a triple dose of infectious energy and heart-pounding rhythms, all celebrating the undeniable power of love as the African Giant! Burna Boy is turning up the heat with not one, but two explosive remixes accompanied by its music video for his smash hit “Tested, Approved & Trusted.” of his latest studio album.

In the first remix, Burna Boy joins forces with the dynamic duo, Major League DJZ. Hold on tight as they inject the track with their signature amapiano sound, creating a dance floor anthem guaranteed to set pulses racing.

But the party doesn’t stop there! The “Tested, Approved & Trusted” remix featuring Prince Swanny takes things in a whole new direction.

Prince Swanny infuses the single with his electrifying energy, crafting a vibe that’s perfect for late-night adventures and whispered sweet nothings.

“Tested, Approved & Trusted” originally showcased Burna Boy’s romantic side, declaring his unwavering devotion to his lover which the music video did justice to.

For the two remixes, he broadens the song’s appeal, offering an irresistible vibe for every love story. The single takes on a whole new vibe, showcasing Burna Boy’s unparalleled versatility and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Prepare to be captivated. Prepare to move. The “Tested, Approved & Trusted” remixes are here, and they’re ready to take over the airwaves.