Burna Boy Drags Nigerians In New Album ‘I Told Them’

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has addressed his alleged involvement in the shooting that happened at Cubana Club a year ago in his just-released latest album entitled ”I Told Them”.

The Ace singer finally dropped his latest album, on Friday, August 25th as fans and followers were eager to listen to all the tracks and lyrics captured in the newly released album.

However, a particular track list in his album has already gotten people talking, therefore generating a buzz on social media.

The song was titled “Thanks,” featuring American rapper J. Cole, which raised suspicions about Burna Boy’s role in the Cubana shooting head-on.

It would be recalled that Burna Boy made headlines in 2022 after he was accused of shooting a man because he wanted to speak with the man’s wife. However, rumours circulated that the singer had a hand in the shooting at Cubana Club, just because he chose to remain silent rather than speak up on the allegations laid on him. But, during a concert in January 2023, he addressed the rumours for the first time, cursing those who did not want to see him succeed. Burna Boy puts it all on the line in his amazing duet with J. Cole, “Thanks.” He questioned Nigerians on the accolades he gets, for making his country proud and elevating it to the global stage. Part of the song said; “Is this the motherfucking thanks I get?

Say my mama dance for fella

Say I not get baby mama

Say I shoot person for Cubana

Because I wan collect person woman

Is this the motherfucking thanks I get?

For making my people proud

Every chance I geeeeet”