Burna Boy Drags Daniel Regha Over Comment On ‘I Told Them’ Album

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has clapped back at a controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha dragged the singer following the new release of his album titled “I Told Them”.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a few hours after the singer released his album, Daniel Regha described it as the “worst effort” since the beginning of his music career, rating the album 3/10, adding that it has no substance, just beats.

He said, “Burna’s new album (I Told Them) is a 3/10, it’s the w¤rst effort from Burna since he started his career.

“The beats are great but the songs had n¤ substance; The entire album also promoted p¤mposity, encouraged v!olence & explicit lyrics.

“Furthermore, the album title doesn’t correlate with the theme. Burna also dissing Nigerians in “Thanks” ft J. Cole was not cool, plus some intros were n¤t necessary. The album was n¤t worth the wait or hype. No offense.”

Reacting to Daniel Regha’s remarks, the Grammy award-winning singer dragged him as he referred to him as a dancing doughnut.

Burna Boy who spoke while appearing as a guest on the US show 360 anchored by media personality Speedy Morma said he longs for the set of foolish and dumb people and then referred to him as a dancing doughnut.

It all started when Burna, revealed that Afrobeats as a music genre is primarily about nothing and, as a result, lacks substance, while also revealing that he established his own music genre known as Afro Fusion.

The singer’s statement caused a buzz among social media users, including Daniel Regha who dragged the singer trending for the manner in which his songs also have no substance.

Below is a snapshot of Daniel Regha’s tweet.

https://x.com/intelregion/status/1694626001966317593?s=46

