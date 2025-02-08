New Telegraph

February 8, 2025
Burna Boy, Chloe Bailey Confirm Romantic Relationship

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Dami Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy and American singer, Chloe Bailey have finally confirmed their romantic relationship as they lock lips together.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy and Chloe sparked a romantic relationship during the latter’s visit to Nigeria. The duo was spotted holding hands while leaving a club in Lagos.

However, their public outing on Thursday night in Lagos has also set the internet into a frenzy.

The duo took a romantic turn. They were seen on a cozy dinner date, and Burna Boy presented Chloe with a luxurious wristwatch and a tender kiss that left fans gushing over them.

Considering their public display of affection, some netizens have claimed that Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s relationship is official.

