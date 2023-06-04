Burna Boy Breaks Records, Sells Out 80,000 Capacity London Stadium

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy has broken records as he becomes the first African artiste to sell out 80,000 capacity stadium in London, UK, and also the first African artiste to solo headline a UK stadium.

The concert which was held on Saturday, June 3 as a part of Burna’s Love, Damini Tour, saw electrifying performances from Burna himself and international acts like JHus, Stormzy, Dave, and more.

The sensational singer performed some of his hit singles to a screaming crowd, alongside unreleased records including his single with JHus from the latter’s highly anticipated album ‘Don’t Say Militancy.’

Burna garnered widespread praises and affection from netizens making the concert smooth.

This groundbreaking achievement not only solidifies Burna Boy’s reputation as an exceptional artist but also marks his distinction as the first African artiste to headline a UK stadium and achieve a sold-out show at the iconic London Stadium.

Speaking in an interview, he said, “ London Stadium is going to be my fairground! I’ve been told that I couldn’t achieve anything because of where I came from.

“I hope this can show people that when you have a dream it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from, your dream can come true.

“This is going to be legendary, it’s history and I can’t wait for you all to be a part of that.”

The London Stadium, however took to their official Twitter page to acknowledge and praise the singer for the achievement.

It wrote, “NOW SOLD OUT!!@burnaboy’s RECORD BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT!

“What an incredible achievement for the first ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium! ️ For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show .”

🚨NOW SOLD OUT!!🚨 @burnaboy’s RECORD BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT! What an incredible achievement for the first ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium! 🏟️ 👏 For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show 🤩🤩🤩 @cokobarcom | @RoboMagicLive pic.twitter.com/gnMx3Sa7BI — London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 3, 2023

Over the years, Burna Boy has consistently made history with his remarkable artistry. His previous accomplishments include selling out the renowned Arena in London and the impressive 40,000-capacity La Defense Arena in Paris on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Furthermore, with his extraordinary talent, Burna Boy is able to captivate audiences making his artistry into a growing global popularity.

Watch the video below …