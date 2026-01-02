Burna Boy Breaks Records As Highest Grossing African Touring Artiste

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has once again demonstrated his status as the undisputed ‘African Giant’.

His thrilling “I Told Them” tour has officially raked in a staggering $30.5 million USD in gross earnings from 302,801 tickets sold across 22 shows, according to the latest data from Touring Data.

This milestone not only shatters Burna Boy’s previous benchmarks but establishes the tour as the highest-grossing in African history based on reported box-office data, eclipsing the estimated $25 million USD generated during Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ run.

From North America to Europe, “I Told Them” has been a masterclass in cultural export. Launched in support of his 2023 album of the same name, the tour kicked off amid high expectations and delivered in spades, blending Burna’s signature fusion of Afrobeat rhythms, reggae inflections, and hiphop swagger.

Fans were treated to songs like ‘City Boys’ and ‘Big 7,’ performed with raw and inspiring energy. Beyond the music, this tour marks a pivotal moment for African artistry on the world stage, where gross figures aren’t just numbers They are proof of a continent’s rising dominance in the industry. Burna Boy’s journey to this pinnacle has been anything but straightforward.

Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, he has long been a trailblazer, scooping a Grammy for ‘Twice as Tall’ in 2021 and becoming the first African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in 2022. Yet, ‘I Told Them’ feels like the culmination of a decade’s grind. Early reports pegged the tour at $15 million midway through, but as more dates rolled in, including mammoth stadium gigs in London and Paris that skyrocketed the totals.

By December 2025, it had pulled ahead of competitors, with standout performances like the $6.147 million USD night at London’s Stadium, where nearly 59,000 fans turned up to witness history on June 29, 2024. What sets this tour apart is not just the revenue; it is the strategic savvy. Burna and his team targeted premium markets, commanding ticket prices that reflect his superstar status.

Average grosses per show hovered around $1.386 million, a figure that dwarfs those of many international acts. Collaborations with global heavyweights and highprofile guests such as Dave, Stormzy, J Hus, Popcaan, and Snoh Aalegra amplified the hype, drawing diverse crowds from diaspora communities to curious newcomers.

Burna’s latest success is clearly rewriting the playbook for African artists, proving that homegrown talent can dream of commanding the same, if not more, than their Western counterparts. The tour officially became the highest-grossing tour by an Afrobeats artist, pulling in $30.46 million USD from 302,801 tickets sold across 22 reported shows.