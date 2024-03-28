Burna Boy Blasts Foreign Blogs Over Old Image Of Shaved Beards

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy, has openly criticized foreign online media sites for portraying an image of him on his shaved beard.

The musician, whose beards are his distinctive style, has stirred reactions on the social media after photos of him without his beards went viral and articles about it are being published on a few foreign media sites.

The singer, however took to his Instastory to clear the air regarding the viral picture, stressing that they were old pictures from 2021.

He chastised those who rely on these sites for information, calling them weirdos.

Speaking further, he apologized to the Nigerian media and explained that, contrary to his previous belief, Nigerian blogs were not unique in their ignorance, but had picked it up from the West.

He said, “To all you weirdos who depend on @theshaderoom @theshadeborough and other weirdos’ blogs for your daily news.

“I shaved my beard in 2021 not now. But it’s good to know that for all the history I’ve been making and records I’ve been setting and breaking.

“You PARASITES only care about who I might have fucked, who I’m fùcking, and stupīd shit like “Burna Boy shaved his beard”.

“I gotta apologize to Nigerian blogs now cuz I thought their stupidity was unique. I didn’t know they learned all they know from the West”.

Reactions trailing this post;

His post attracted a series of reactions from social media users. One Instagram user said, “Ok but don’t shave it again,” and another user said, “No be Naija bloggers tweet the thing but dem still collect wotowoto stray bullet. ”

On Twitter(now X) users commented on Burna Boy’s now-deleted post. One X user said, “The only one time he had to focus on insulting those Western bloggers, he still dragged Nigerian bloggers in. Baba just used 1 stone to kill 2 birds”, and another user said, “I struggled to recognise him lol.”