Burna Boy Bigger Than Wizkid, Davido – Terry G

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G has asserted that Burna Boy is a bigger artist when compared with Wizkid and Davido.

According to him, Davido is the only “king” in Africa.

Speaking as a guest in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, Husband material and Toun Cole, the music star stated that Africans can’t relate to Wizkid’s songs because of his style of music.

He further stated that Burna Boy, on the other hand, is huge both in “Africa and internationally.”

READ ALSO:

Speaking in Pidgin, Terry G said, “The Wizkid vs Davido debate, to me is lame. Davido is the king of Africa. He has an African audience.

“He sings unapologetic African music. But Wizkid’s mindset is targeted at crossover. His music no dey too relate to us (Africans). Burna Boy na im get Africa and International. He is their king. Burna pass two of them.”