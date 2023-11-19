New Telegraph

November 19, 2023
Burna Boy Becomes Most-Followed African Artiste On Audiomack

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian artist, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has become the most followed African artiste on the global music streaming platform, Audiomack.

A visit to Burna Boy’s Audiomack account confirms that he holds the top position as the most followed individual on the platform, boasting over 5 million followers.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the music star has made history by attaining the milestone of 5 million followers on the platform, making him the first artiste to attain such an achievement in Audiomack.

Burna Boy also garnered a cumulative figure of 1.3 billion streams on the platform with an average of 3.5 million streams monthly.

However, ‘Lonely At The Top’ which was sung recently by a Nigerian singer, Asake has also set a record as the first song to surpass 100 million streams on Audiomack, becoming the world’s most streamed song on the platform.

