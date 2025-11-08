Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has etched his name in Grammy history, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to secure five career nominations in album categories.

His 2025 album No Sign of Weakness earned a nod for Best Global Music Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards

The song joined a competitive field that includes Siddhant Bhatia’s Sounds of Kumbha, Senegalese legend Youssou N’Dour’s Éclairer le monde: Light the World, Shakti’s Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Chapter III: We Return to Light by Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar, and Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo by Brazilian icons Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia.

Burna Boy’s prior album nominations include African Giant (2019), Twice As Tall (2020), Love, Damini (2022), and I Told Them (2023), solidifying his status as a global music titan.

Nigerian talent dominated the category, with Davido and Omah Lay nominated for With You, Ayra Starr and Wizkid for Gimme Dat, alongside Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin’s Hope & Love, and Tyla’s Push 2 Start.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.