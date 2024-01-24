New Telegraph

January 24, 2024
Burna Boy Angrily Leave Stage While Performance In Ivory Coast

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy on Tuesday reportedly left the stage angrily during his performance in Ivory Coast.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the ‘City Boy’ crooner’s performance in Ivory Coast ended abruptly following a sound malfunction on stage.

In another shared video, Burna Boy, was seen waiting for some time for the sound to be fixed, of which he eventually stormed off stage while the crowd were shouting at the top of their voices.

The 32-year-old singer was later spotted angrily telling his assistant to drive him out of the event venue.

