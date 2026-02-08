Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, Nigerian music iconhas shared his thoughts on the current generation of superstars, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, and who he believes is leading the pack today.

In a recent interview on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, 2Baba was asked, “If you were to choose one of the music of these artists, which one would you choose?” In response, 2Baba singled out Burna Boy as being “on top of the game right now,” while acknowledging others.

According to the legendary singer, “Artistry, like I said earlier, different people have different styles. You understand what I’m saying? So every artist is a major in their field. So there’s nothing like one sings better than the other.”

But when it comes to overall artistry and impact, he emphasised Burna’s unique talent.

He said, “If an artist does this painting now, the next one he will paint will be different. So that’s how I see it.”

2Baba further clarified his viewpoint, saying, “Different people will have different tastes of what they want and like. But 1 am going into a general aspect of this.”

He added, “My judgment is based on music and artistry alone, not on personal wealth or success, noting, “! don’t know their bank accounts, I don’t have any information about their personal successes or all that, I don’t have that.

“From what I can measure from at least common sense and understanding of the music world, I think right now Burna is on top of this chain. Not just in Nigeria, in Africa, in the world.”