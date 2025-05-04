Burna Boy: A Man With Original ‘Bad Boy’ Vibe

Share

There are several reasons some music lovers claim they do not like Grammy award winner, Burna Boy.

Some say he is too arrogant, others say he is too proud but his ardent fans will readily say that anyone who has achieved half of what Burna Boy has in the Nigerian music industry will have some attitude as defence mechanism.

Hate or love him, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, is top on the list as world’s most favourite music stars.

Just as his music career has grown over the years, so has his personal style. Burna Boy is big on hip hop fashion. Baggy Jeans, Tshirts, heavy Platinum jewelry, Boots and the list goes on.

His tattoos, dreadlocks always gives off the ‘Bad Boy’ vibes but hey, the grapevine says that’s the looks many girls love about him.

Once in a while, the award winning singer and performer switches his hip hop style with suits, but never lets go of a little touch of the music star vibes.

He once in a while creates the sexy-appeal-look by not buttoning his shirt or jackets, showing off muscled chest and ripped abs, testament to hardwork in the gym.

His signature hairstyle has set trend for men who love dreadlocks, so much that a certain braid is named after Burna Boy.

Burna Boy is a star, who knows how to hold his own, both in music and his fashion. He is unapologetically getting them right.

Share