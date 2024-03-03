Burna Boy: A Man on His Own Terms

He has strutted the music turf like a giant in Nigeria. His musical exploits have taken him across the world as an ambassador of Nigeria and the can-do spirit of the Nigerian youth. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as “Burna Boy is a man of style, whose appearance is only by his own definition. He appears like a rapstar, a hiphop artist and at times, appears simply casual.

His cat- walks and stage skills enhance his whole being as a world class musician. Just last week, the City of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, declared March 2 as “Burna Boy Day”, in recognition of the Nigerian artiste’s performances and advocacy works. This was disclosed in a letter signed by Ruthzee Louijeune, the Boston City Councilor. The letter reads: “Singer and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as “Burna Boy, was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and is now a global cultural icon who has helped introduce and popularise afrobeats to the entire world.

“For too long, mainstream narratives have marginalised African voices and overlooked the richness of the continent’s cultural heritage, with Burna Boy’s rise to prominence highlighting a shift in this paradigm. “Burna Boy proudly embraces his Nigerian and African identity, infusing it with contemporary sounds to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide, thereby challenging stereotypes about African artistry and opening doors for aspiring artistes from similar backgrounds.

“Through his performances and advocacy work, Burna Boy amplified the voices of marginalised communities and advocates for their recognition and rights. “Using his platform not only to entertain but also to educate and inspire, starting conversations about social justice, equity, and representation.”