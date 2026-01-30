On Friday, the Military Junta of Burkina Faso dissolved all political parties in the country, putting a total end to the legal structures that previously governed their activities.

New Telegraph gathered that the decision was announced by the Council of Ministers and formalised through a government decree, marking another major move by the military to consolidate power following the 2022 coup that brought it to power.

Speaking on the development, the Interior Minister, Emile Zerbo, said the decision was aimed at restructuring the state, arguing that the country’s multiparty system had become ineffective.

He further explained that an official assessment concluded that the large number of political parties had deepened political divisions and weakened national unity.

Prior to the military takeover, Burkina Faso had more than 100 registered political parties, with several holding seats in parliament after the 2020 general elections.

Under the new directive, all political parties and groupings are dissolved with immediate effect. The government also plans to repeal existing laws regulating political parties, campaign financing and the role of the opposition leader.

These changes are expected to be submitted to the transitional legislative council for approval.

Authorities further directed that the assets and property of the disbanded parties be taken over by the state.

The move comes as Burkina Faso continues to confront a protracted security crisis linked to jihadist violence in the Sahel, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes in the past decade.