The Burkina Faso Government has announced the release of the 11 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilots and crew members who have been held captive in the country for nine days.

This development followed a high-level diplomatic engagement between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar-led delegates and the Burkinabè authorities in Ouagadougou.

New Telegraph confirmed that the 11 NAF personnel regained their freedom after Tuggar-led delegates concluded engagements with President Ibrahim Traoré.

The delegation was made up of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the NAF Headquarters, and was mandated to pursue a peaceful and constructive resolution to the matter through dialogue.

A senior official familiar with the mission told security consultant and counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, that the engagement was aimed at fostering mutual understanding, abating tensions and subsequent release of the detained NAF personnel, while reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation and adherence to international aviation and military protocols.

“The mission points to Nigeria’s preference for diplomacy and neighbourly engagement. It was a confidence-building visit designed to strengthen trust and reaffirm shared responsibilities in addressing the complex security challenges confronting the Sahel,” the source said.

According to the official, the Nigerian delegation also conveyed Abuja’s enduring commitment to regional security collaboration, dialogue and respect for international norms, noting the long-standing history of cooperation between Nigeria, Burkina Faso and other members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Nigeria and Burkina Faso have traditionally collaborated in security training, intelligence sharing and regional stabilisation efforts, particularly in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism across West Africa.

Officials expressed optimism that the successful resolution of the incident would deepen bilateral understanding and reinforce collective efforts to promote peace, stability and security in the region.

After securing their release from President Traoré of Burkina Faso, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar

met with the 11 Nigerian Air Force personnel.

The delegation sent by President Tinubu and the eleven Nigerian Air Force personnel is expected back in Nigeria today (Thursday)