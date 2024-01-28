Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Announce Exit From ECOWAS

The West African nations of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have announced their exit from the regional bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has been pressing them to return to democratic rule.

The African nations made the development known in a joint statement issued by the leaders of the three Sahelian countries on Sunday, January 28.

The decision to exit the ECOWAS “without delay” was made “sovereignly,” according to the military juntas because the bloc, they said, has imposed “inhumane” sanctions against their countries.

In response to the most recent events, the juntas have consolidated their positions and formed an “Alliance of Sahel States.”

READ ALSO:

They accused ECOWAS of having “moved away from the ideals of its founding fathers and Pan-Africanism” after nearly 50 years of its establishment and claimed that the bloc is “under the influence of foreign powers.”

ECOWAS suspended the three countries following military coups that overthrew their democratically elected governments — in Niger last July, in Burkina Faso in 2022 and in Mali in 2020 and 2021.

“Niger had hoped for an opportunity to talk through differences with fellow states of ECOWAS, which has cold-shouldered Niamey, imposing heavy economic and financial sanctions following the military coup that overthrew elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

“After 49 years of existence, the brave people of Burkina, Mali and Niger note with much regret, bitterness and great disappointment that their Organization has moved away from the ideals of its founding fathers and Pan-Africanism

terrorist hordes.

“Furthermore, ECOWAS, under the influence of foreign powers, betrayed its founding principles and has become a threat to its member states and populations whose happiness is supposed to ensure.

“Indeed, the Organization has not provided assistance to our States in the context of our existential fight against terrorism and insecurity; worse, when these States decided to take their destiny into their own hands, it adopted an irrational and unacceptable posture by imposing illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible sanctions in violation of its texts, all things which have further weakened populations already bruised by years of violence inflicted by instrumentalized and remote-controlled”, the statement read.