Burkina Faso Junta Foiled Coup Attempt

Burkina Faso’s Security and Intelligence Service on Wednesday said it foiled a coup d’etat attempt to overthrow the present government of the country.

The regime’s spokesman, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, claimed in a statement on Wednesday that an attempt by some army commanders to seize power and bring about turmoil in the nation was prevented.

According to him, the military officers and others had plotted to destabilise the country with “the dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging our country into chaos.”

The military government, however, vowed to uncover every piece of information about this plot and expressed concern “that officers whose oath is to defend their homeland have strayed into an undertaking of this nature.”

Two are claimed to have escaped while four people were said to be in custody.

The statement added that the regime opened an inquiry based on “credible allegations about a plot against state security implicating officers.”

The statement reads: “The dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging our country in chaos… investigations will help unmask the instigators of this plot.

“Officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilisation have been arrested, and others are actively sought.

“We regret that officers whose oath is to defend their homeland have strayed into an undertaking of this nature, which aims to hinder the Burkinabe people’s march for sovereignty and total liberation from the terrorist hordes trying to enslave them.”

The junta came to power after two military coups last year, triggered in part by a worsening insurgency by armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that has destabilised Burkina Faso and its neighbours.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the junta leader, seized power on September 30, 2022, the country’s second coup in eight months.