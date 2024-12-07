New Telegraph

December 7, 2024
Burkina Faso Junta Sacks PM, Dissolves Govt

The Military leader in Burkina Faso, on Friday, dismissed the country’s Prime Minister, Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela and dissolved the government.

Saturday Telegraph gathered, according to a presidential decree transmitted to AFP that the sacked PM had served at the head of three successive governments, surviving each reshuffle.

The decree did not give a reason for the dismissal of Tambela, who was appointed interim premier soon after Traore seized power in September 2022.

“The Prime Minister’s official functions are terminated.

“Members of the dissolved government would carry out ongoing business until the formation of a new government”. The statement added

It would be recalled that the West African country was plunged into instability by a January 2022 coup in which Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba seized power.

Little more than eight months later, Damiba himself was overthrown by Traore, who now heads the junta regime.

