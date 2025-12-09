Burkina Faso Grounds Nigerian Military Aircraft Over Airspace Violation

The Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 soldiers was forced to land in Burkina Faso on Monday after reportedly violating its airspace, New Telegraph reports.

Confirming the development, the Agence d’Information du Burkina, the state-run news agency, published a statement from the Confederation of Sahel States stating that military aircraft had two (2) crew members and nine (9) passengers on board, all military personnel.”

The statement, translated from French, read, “The Confederation of Sahel States informs the public that a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was forced to land today, December 8, 2025, in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, following an in-flight emergency while operating in Burkinabe airspace.

The statement added that an investigation by Burkinabe authorities “highlighted the absence of authorisation to fly over the territory of Burkina Faso for this military device.”

The AES condemned the incident as a violation of sovereignty, saying it “condemns with the utmost firmness this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member States.”

The body warned that “air and anti-aircraft defences of the Confederate space put on maximum alert…were authorised to neutralise any aircraft that would violate the Confederate space.”

No official comment has yet come from the Nigerian Air Force or the Federal Government.