Burkina Faso Foils Coup Attempt

Burkina Faso’s security and intelligence services foiled a coup attempt on Tuesday, according to the country’s military government.

It alleged that officers and others had planned to destabilise the country and throw it into chaos. It has been almost a year since the interim President Capt Ibrahim Traoré seized power.

That was the country’s second coup of 2022, which took place amid a growing Islamist insurgency.

In a statement read out on television on Wednesday evening, the authorities said some arrests had been made and they were actively pursuing other suspects, without giving specific details.

The military prosecutor has since said that four officers have been detained, reports the BBC.