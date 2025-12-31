Burkina Faso Eye Progress, Group Control In Clash With Sudan

Burkina Faso take on Sudan today in a decisive Group E encounter, with both teams locked on three points after two matches.

Despite the level standings, the contest sets up as a clear contrast in approach, with Burkina Faso favouring control and attacking volume, while Sudan rely on discipline and defensive resilience. With qualification still open, fine margins are expected to decide the outcome.

The group remains tightly poised. Algeria lead with six points, while Burkina Faso sit second, ahead of Sudan on goal difference. Equatorial Guinea are bottom without a point.

Although Sudan won the only previous meeting between both sides in 2012, current form points in a different direction. Burkina Faso arrive as favourites, built on technical quality, strong possession play and consistent chance creation.

While their finishing has not always matched their dominance, they have still looked the more balanced side. Sudan, by contrast, have often surrendered territory to stay in games, placing heavy reliance on organisation at the back. Sudan’s campaign has been mixed.

A heavy loss to Algeria exposed defensive weaknesses under sustained pressure, but their narrow win over Equatorial Guinea showed they can remain compact and protect a lead when required.