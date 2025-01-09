Burglary: Court Orders Arrest Of 2 NSCDC Personnels For Jumping Bail

Share

Senior Magistrate Aminu Sani, presiding over Magistrate Court II in Gusau, Zamfara State, has ordered a bench arrest on two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), standing trial for alleged burglary for jumping bail.

The Senior Magistrate Aminu Sani accepted the prayers by the Counsel to the plaintiff, Surajo Garba Gusau, who earlier told the court the need for the two accused NSCDC personnel to appear before the court in person.

The bench order by the court followed the several disappearance of the accused personnel, especially as their participation in persons become necessary before the court for uninterrupted legal proceedings by the court.

Barrister Garba Surajo, said the two were amongst the five accused persons arraigned before the court over charges of breaking in to a shop and theft of items belonging to his client, Yusha’u Aliyu.

Barrister Garba Surajo further challenged the prayer by the Ccounsel to the defense for the court to discharge the case as his clients are civil servants whose actions under the umbrella of the state government should be considered above any law.

According to Barrister Surajo Gusau, only the President and his Vice, Governors and their Deputies could enjoy section 308 of the 1999 constitution as amended that offered immunity for them while in office.

