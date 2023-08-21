Burger King India follows after McDonald’s, drops tomatoes from menu

Burger King says it has removed tomatoes from its food in Indian outlets after a sharp rise in prices. The fast food chain said it made the decision because of “unpredictable conditions on the quality and supply of tomato crops”. The burger chain is the second in the country after McDonald’s to drop the ingredient from its menu.

Experts say crop damage due to bad weather conditions have caused a shortage in the market. Earlier last week, US sandwich chain Subway also removed tomatoes from menus as India’s food inflation hit its highest since January 2020, reports Reuters. It even cancelled the free cheese slices the restaurant offered with the sandwich for years. Prices of essentials have skyrocketed in India in recent months, with the tomato hitting a peak of 250 rupees ($3; £2.37) per kilo in July as monsoon rains disrupted crop and supply chains.

Tomato prices have since come down but earlier this month, India began importing it from neighbouring Nepal to manage the supply crisis. These are being sold at 50 rupees per kilo in capital Delhi and the northern states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Burger King added a new section to its official website in India called, “Why are there no tomatoes in my burgers?” The food chain said its Indian franchisee followed “very high standards of quality” and that tomatoes will be back soon on the menu.

“Till then we request your patience and understanding,” it said. Last month, McDonald’s also dropped tomatoes from most of its outlets in northern and eastern India.