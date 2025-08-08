Bureaucratic Bottleneck: Many Students Risk Missing University Admission –Obi

Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed fear that many students are at risk of missing admission opportunities into universities next academic year.

Obi who made a stopover at Amawbia in Anambra State where he encountered a large crowd of students struggling to access basic services at the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) office, observed that several universities have already begun their post University Test Matriculation Examination (UTME) screenings.

He was told that many of the students were there to process changes to their course and institution choice-services that are typically handled at JAMB-designated CBT centres.

Obi said it was disheartening to learn that most of the CBT centres had stopped offering the service, adding that out of 28 accredited CBT centres in Anambra State, 17 had been blacklisted, with many reportedly not informed of the specific reasons, except that they were “under investigation.”

He noted that “The consequences are far-reaching,” as “Students are now forced to travel long distances from remote parts of the state, with some making up to five unsuccessful trips to the JAMB office.”

Obi also decried the sharp increase in service costs, stating that a process that normally costs ₦1,500 now attracts fees of up to N15,000 at the state office—some of which are unofficial.

“This is a time of economic hardship, growing insecurity, and massive youth unemployment. We should not compound the challenges our young people already face,” he said.

While acknowledging that JAMB may have legitimate reasons for blacklisting certain centres, Obi urged the board to adopt a more compassionate and transparent process.

He suggested allowing affected centres to resume operations under strict supervision while investigations continue.

“Education remains the hope of our nation. Bureaucratic bottlenecks must not derail the aspirations of our youths,” he concluded.