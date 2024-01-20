Bureaucracy, a Stumbling Block To Growth of Real Estate- Chimezie

Dr Bright Chimezie is a legal practitioner, a seasoned financial advisor and a real estate guru. He began his career, first in the finance sector, as a Marketing Manager with Leadway Assur- ance Company Ltd before moving on to find Brit Property Nigeria Limited. In this interview with YEMI OLAKITAN, he talked about his triumphs and challenges in the industry for close to two decades.

What is Brit Property all about and what are the achievements so far Dr Bright?

Brit Property started officially in 2010. It was just an inspiration from God to start the company and to go into real estate. We started with one estate then, but now we have more than 57 estates in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Uyo, Ogun, Ibadan, Asaba and several others. The journey has been invigorating. I will just say it is God, the company started from nothing. I went to do an agreement for an Oba in Epe, and coming back, one old man stopped me on the way and took me around the town. He told me, “look at this place, I want to sell it for money.” All I had in my account at the time was ₦5000, and he told me I should not worry about money and that any amount I gave him would give me the land.

When I got back to my office, I was just thinking about it in my mind, asking what should I do. When I got home, my wife gave me food and noticed that I couldn’t eat and she asked what was happening. I told her a man stopped me on the way and I explained to her what had happened and she said I shouldn’t worry that God will provide. The next morning, I ran to my friend in the bank and I said I needed him to give me a loan of ₦50,000 that I had a business proposal that I wanted to use it for. She said she couldn’t just give me the money, that I must have collateral. Then, I only had my car key and a house that’s all the collateral I had. She said if I have a document of the house, I should bring it. When I got home I told my wife, and she said we should do it.

At first, I was scared that maybe she would say no, but she supported me. So, I went with my house document to get the loan. My car documents were in the office, but when I got to the office and went inside the car, I heard a voice that said “why don’t you start with the people you know first.” I looked left and right, but there was nobody in my car. I said this is true and as an insurance man for 15yrs having risen as an agent to become a Group Manager and then a Branch Head, I decided to begin the marketing with my existing contacts. I ran out of my car that day to a friend in Ikota shopping complex in Lagos. She was into phone accessories. I told her that I had a business proposal.

Another lady came up with a flier, then I collected one of the fliers and gave it to graphics designer, then they asked for my company name and my address and I gave them my formal office address and my phone number. The flier was designed and I was ready for marketing. My friend now said; “I know you sell insurance, please focus on insurance which you know best, not this land business.” But I told her that I had a property in Lekki, Lagos here that I wanted to sell. Later that day, my phone rang, my friend in the United States of America called and I told her about the land. I said buy 4 and get 1 free and my friend said she was interested. As at then, the land was ₦400,000. That was how she bought land from me. One of my church members also bought land from me. Later, my pastor got interested in the land and sent someone to check it up.

They all ended up buying from me. That was how the journey started and within two weeks, I had over ₦1,200, 000, from zero naira in my bank account. That was how the company started, then we paid the community their money that’s how we got an estate. Later, we had another estate and then another one until we had three estates. Today we have 57 estates that’s why we give thanks to God. That’s why we cannot give credit to any man because there was no big brother or uncle, no godfather, nobody except God when we started. I only had a lady that came to do industrial attachment (IT) in my company then. But today, my staff strength has grown to 670 and we pay their salaries regularly.

What are the challenges you faced in your journey and how have you been able to combat them?

When we started, there was little money. I usually tell people that the is- sue there is not money. When I started, I had no money in my account, but I needed change. I was tired of what I was doing, I needed a change and there was determination. It is very important to be consistent in whatever you are doing. It takes time for a business to grow and I always thank God for the insurance company I worked with. Everything I learned from them is what I am implementing now. I will always appreciate them. Another important quality one must have in any endeavour is integrity. I thank God for integrity, if I was dubious about where I was working, I would not have benefitted from integrity. As I told you, I grew from an agent to a junior marketer and from there to a senior manager. I was in the insurance sector for 15yrs, they know me. If I had my faith there, I would not have been where I am today.

They trained me. I ran Brit Properties Company Ltd with what I learned from Leadway Insurance Company and it has helped us to move towards achieving our vision of becoming the face of affordable real estate in Africa by 2030. The issue here is affordability. What we do is that we go to the community, buy hectares of land and fence it. We have marketers and we train them all the time. We run training here regularly. That’s what we do in insurance and we have taken it to real estate. I bring in my staff and train them, they’re not paid salaries, but commission and they’re doing very well. We have young men and women working with us and they drive good cars.

What’s your message for the youth?

As I said earlier, the first thing is your will and your determination. You also have to be clear about what you want to do, that’s called; vision. It’s very important. If you don’t have a strong will when you have challenges you will crash, but challenges are meant to push you forward, not crash you, without them you cannot grow. I came from a very poor background, with a father, mother and children who lived in one room and we slept on the floor with our hands hurdled by our heads to serve as pillows. I thought things could be better because I had a different vision. I changed my destiny because I thought to myself I won’t walk the same path. In the past, all my father wanted was to buy land in the South East and build his house. That’s what most of them did in the past.

They went to the village and built very big houses and nobody lived there. The houses are locked and we all came back to Lagos. We need to pull a lot of people out of this mindset. My father was an Igbo man and that was what he believed; go to the east and build a big house and leave the house there to come and work in Lagos or somewhere else. That’s not a good investment. You can have real estate anywhere. You don’t have to be limited to where you came from.

As for me, everything I do is here in Lagos, I was born in Lagos, I schooled in Lagos, so what do I want to go and build a house in the South East or so-called Biafran Land for?

Biafra is an ideology for those who believe in it. I believe that we can have one Nigeria and diversity in our ideology. Our diversity as a nation can be used as a source of strength, not weakness. Americans grow in thinking that diversity is strength. As Nigerians, we can grow by also using our diversity as a source of strength. For example, traveling from New York to Texas is about 4hrs journey, they’ve connected their cities, and we can do that too. Whether black or white, you can live and prosper anywhere. I went to a school where we had the Hausas, the Igbos and Yorubas and all of us were in one class. Why do we grow up and now say that is a problem? No, it’s not. Their strength is in our diversity. If there’s a problem we can sort it out, you go to the village while you work in Lagos and you go to the village to build a mansion and you lock it up and come back to Lagos to live and work. There’s no sense in it. It’s like you dig a hole, put your money in it and cover it up. It’s not different from the parable of the sower in the Bible.

That’s the way I see it. We should not repeat the same mistake our fathers made. We should change our mentality. We should not go to bury our money. We have properties in the southeast, but I cannot compare my sales here in Lagos to the east. Most of the Igbos are here doing businesses in Lagos and it’s striving, why would you say because of religion or ethnicity, I should pull down my company and go to the east to start over again when my company is doing well here in Lagos? We pray for good governance in the southeast, but when it comes to business, we must use our wisdom and know where it is thriving, where the capital can bring profits, and for now, it is Lagos.

How has the Lagos State Government supported real estate development in the state?

There has been a very big problem in terms of working with the Lagos State Government. It is very difficult to do business generally in Lagos. As far as my company is concerned, nobody came to help me, even train me or my staff that this guy has this number of staff, let us support him so he can create more jobs in the state. No, I train my staff all the time. I bring people and pay them for training my staff, but nobody comes to come and ask me, and say how can we help or support you as a government? But the Lagos State Government and LiRS will come and give me bills. I have not seen them since I founded my business and they’re giving me bills of over 100 million naira. We know it’s necessary to pay taxes but taxes should not kill the business.

The state government will just come and come and eat where they didn’t sow and I think it’s a very big problem in Nigeria as a whole. Young businesses must strive, and the government must support us. I’m not saying they should give us money, don’t give me money, come and train our staff how to do it and do it well, offer us some value, not just demand exorbitant taxes. Sometimes I have to fly my staff out to Dubai to learn how they do it out there and they come back and implement it. It’s from my money, nobody is giving me money, and there is no support at all from the government at any level. Secondly, documentation in Lagos is like a camel trying to pass through the mouth of a needle. That’s how it is in Lagos. Let me say it another way, land documentation is like a camel trying to go through the mouth of a needle in Lagos State For example, we have applied for land documentation for the past 2yrs now.

We have made the required payments, but we have to keep on paying this and that 5 million naira, 10 million naira, what is going on, how much is the land itself? I deal with all the Lagos State land offices: Auditor General, Lands Bureau, NTDA, I deal with all of them and it’s hectic going through all of them and I beg the Lagos State Government to help us to lessen the headache. I like what Ogun State is doing, between one and three months you can obtain your Certificate of Occupancy. It is straightforward, you just go and make your payment, and you don’t need to give anybody PR but here in Lagos, you have to settle this and that.

Have you tried to meet with Mr. Governor on this?

They know about it. I don’t believe they don’t know all these things. A Permanent Secretary was telling me “Sebi eni owo now,” (You are rich now). They would say that some estate companies just bought 20, 30, 40 cars for their marketers, some took their staff overseas, so they believe how others are doing is the way we are doing it, but we are not the same. I won’t blame them, it’s a problem from my sector, what my contemporaries are doing is what they’re looking at. They would bring different bills. They need to help us to serve the public better rather than killing our businesses. I don’t drive a brand new car, this money we are talking about is people’s money entrusted in our hands. We must account for it. We must render services to those who have the money.