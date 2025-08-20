Bureau Plans To Engage Retired Personnel To Investigate Accidents

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is making moves to engage retired personnel seconded from the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in order to drastically reduce serious accidents and improve safety in the maritime industry. The bureau stressed that those engaged would be trained on the procedures of its investigations.

However, NSIB noted that there har been a gap in the relationship between it and the NIMASA on investigating accidents in the maritime sector. Its Director General, Capt. Alex Badeh Badeh, said that to meet the expected standards, the bureau had drafted the Maritime Safety Investigation Regulations (MSIR) 2025, the Railways (Investigation of Accident and Incidents) Regulation 2024 and the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations 2025, hoping that all concerns would accept their implementations.

Badeh added that the bureau was on the verge of engaging investigators in the rail and maritime sectors to effectively investigate occurrences in those modes of transportation, assuring that some professionals would come on board by September and October this year to beef up its operations.

He explained that full implementation of the NSIB Establishment Act 2022 would drastically reduce serious incidents and accidents and improve safety in all modes of transportation in Nigeria, lamenting that the bureau only gets information about most occurrences in the inland waterways from the media.

The director general stressed that as government organizations funded with taxpayers’ money, NIMASA and NSIB were supposed to work as a team, however, he said that bureaucracy was interfering with safety in the maritime industry. Badeh noted that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and NIWA were willing to collaborate with the NSIB, expressing optimism that the bureau would bring NIMASA on board.

He said: ‘‘Engagement of investigations in other modes of transportation is a work in progress. Some of them will resume by September. We intend to engage retired personnel, and of course, we hope to get people seconded from the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and NIMASA, train them and teach them the procedures of our investigations.”

Badeh stressed that the bureau inquiry into rail and maritime was not to apportion blame but reveal what led to such an occurrence, saying that this would not preclude any other form of investigation, including investigations into actions in civil, criminal, and administrative proceedings.

According to him, NIMASA’s total cooperation in fulfilling its mandate would enable the country to operate according to the procedure and policy requirements of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) while plugging the system’s loopholes.

Badeh explained that Nigeria needed to comply with the international standards for serious incidents and accident investigations, stressing that this would further bolster stakeholders’ confidence in Nigeria’s system, increase its ratings in the comity of nations and prevent recurrence through the recommendations of its safety reports.

He opposed the notion in some quarters that the entrance of NSIB into accident investigation in the marine sector would lead to overlapping of functions in the industry. According to him, the only reason the IMO recognised NIMASA as an investigator of marine accidents was because the system was vacuumed, noting that the emergence of NSIB had closed the gap in the system.

He expressed optimism that the NSIB was up to conducting a seamless investigation in the maritime sector, stressing that the bureau had agreed with the Nigerian Navy to carry out this exercise. Commenting, the former Director General of NIMASA, Mrs Mfon Usoro explained that the establishment of the bureau was to model the United States National Transportation Safety Board.

She said: “I am very excited that the NSIB is fully established and operational. The establishment of such a body as an independent agency to investigate accidents/incidents in the entire transportation ecosystem and issue safety recommendations as appropriate is one of the key policy recommendations of the National Integrated Transport Policy for Nigeria produced by the InterMinisterial Committee for the Finalisation of the National Transport Policy which I was privileged to chair.

“It was to model the US National Transportation Safety Board. Were the applicable provisions on accident investigations in the extant statutes repealed by the NSIB Establishment Act 2022 to remove duplication and facilitate collaboration between agencies in the marine sector and the NSIB?”