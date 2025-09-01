Bureau Appoints MD

Bureau Veritas, a global testing and certification firm, has appointed Daniel Wilbert as managing director of Inspectorate Marine Services Nigeria Limited and country manager, fuels for Nigeria.

The appointment, the company said said in statement, signals a strategic effort to strengthen its footprint in Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly as the country’s downstream petroleum operations undergo reforms aimed at aligning with global quality and sustainability standards.

In his new role, Wilbert is expected to lead Inspectorate Marine Services, one of Nigeria’s prominent inspection and testing firms, towards improved service delivery, operational efficiency, and deeper client engagement in a dynamic energy landscape.

Wilbert, a chartered accountant and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has over 20 years of financial and executive leadership experience across multinational organisations and diverse markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

He has served as chief financial officer for Bureau Veritas Nigeria District, where he contributed to the company’s fiscal transformation and operational growth. His leadership is described as rooted in financial discipline, strategic planning, and capacity development.

Before joining the bureau, Wilbert worked for 16 years at Schlumberger, where he held key roles including finance manager, operations controller, and controller for Sub-Saharan Africa under the Cameron Onesubsea business. He later became chief financial officer at GVE Projects, a renewable energy firm with a pan-African focus. His experience includes leading finance transformation initiatives, overseeing regional operations, and managing cross-functional teams that turned around underperforming business units.