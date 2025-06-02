Bureau Appoints Director

Share

CRC Credit Bureau has appointed Charles Onwude as non-executive director. His appointment has been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to further strengthen its CRC’s corporate governance and strategic growth.

Onwude joined the board of the company as the representative of Stanbic IBTC and Standard Chartered Bank, bringing with him over 22 years of extensive experience in business and risk management, corporate affairs, and financial strategy.

He obtained Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in economics from the University of Lagos. Also, he is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA).

His career spans key leadership roles, including his current position as general manager, head of country risk & corporate affairs at Stanbic IBTC Bank.

In this role, he is responsible for overseeing enterprise risk management frameworks, embedding risk culture, and supporting business line executives in risk management initiatives.

