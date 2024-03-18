Burden of Leadership: Open Letter to APC Leaders

I t was Mallam Aminu Kano who once said: “Anyone who wants to be a leader must be the servant, not the boss, of those he wants to serve.” The context and circumstances that made Mallam Aminu to make such a statement must be in relation to how politicians easily get tempted into believing that once they can get into political office, they have been vested with the powers of becoming overlords and do as they wish, converting public resources into personal wealth.

In other words, they become bosses and electorates reduced to being servants. In the process, losing the essential requirement qualifying them to serve as leaders of the people. It was easy for the founding fathers of Nigeria and the first-generation politicians to caution against failure of elected representatives to emerge as the legitimate and conventional leaders of citizens. Certainly, if one combs speeches of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Joseph Tarka, and many other founding leaders of this great country, one will find similar caution.

Unfortunately, here we are, decades after all these cautions, having to live with the painful reality whereby the main attraction of joining politics is that elected leaders are indeed anything but leaders. From president to governors, legislators, and political appointees such as ministers, chief executives of government parastatals and commissioners at state levels, they are the most powerful people and perhaps the richest categories of Nigerians on account of the resources they manage.

They are today’s tin gods who see citizens as their servants. We can rationalise all these with reference to the damages of more than 30 years of military rule. However, we need to also take responsibility in different ways, both as politicians and as citizens; we have contributed to producing the unfortunate Nigerian reality we all have today One good example is how we all worked hard to produce the APC, campaigned for the defeat of PDP, only to produce a government in which both party leaders and other Nigerians had almost zero influence in terms of its decisions whether with respect to people it appoints or even its policies.

Party leaders cheapened themselves into acquiring cheap advantages of accessing elective or appointive positions on the platform of the party. Yet, this is supposedly a progressive party. Consequently, instead of producing a government that should have led the process of changing Nigeria, which was our campaign promise in 2015, we ended with a government that is at best comfortable with all the realities we campaigned to change.

Largely because our elected leaders are comfortable with the realities of producing elected leaders who behave as overlords, APC elected leaders, since 2015, have failed to build the APC as a progressive political party, different from PDP and other parties. Interestingly, one of the elected leaders produced by APC was arguably one of the most popular politicians in the political history of the country.

One would expect that at least, being very popular from the North, under his leadership, he will be able to provide the needed leadership to resolve most of the challenges facing the North. Without going into any judgmental assessment, the North is possibly worse off under his leadership. If anything, certainly the problem of insecurity in the North outlived his leadership. Again, being party members and leaders, we must all take responsibility.

Whatever were the shortcomings of the APC under the leadership of former President Muhammadu Buhari, party members and leaders are culpable in varying degrees. Perhaps, our major guilt is the expectation that a successor administration produced by the party will correct those shortcomings and return the APC to the path of producing a progressive government, which will be in

from a party envisioned to be progressive, we are increasingly moving in the direction of strengthening reactionary orientation

clusive and manage the affairs of the country based on the strategy of mobilising Nigerians to participate in initiatives of rebuilding the country. Integral to that is the task of returning the APC to its founding vision of becoming a progressive political party. Contrastingly, we have produced another closed government, which is anything but progressive. Expectations of party leaders and members that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership will return APC to its founding vision were strengthened by his activist pro democracy background and his records as governor of Lagos State.

Many APC leaders and members believed that the emergence of Tinubu as successor to former President Buhari would be a radical departure from all the disappointments we had between 2015 and 2023. Sadly, immediately following the electoral victory of 2023, our leaders may have devalued themselves into a subservient relationship with President Tinubu. Almost all our leaders, with probably negligible exceptions became self-centred and limited engagements with President Tinubu to only what they can get from him in terms of appointments into his government. Questions of the agenda of the government and the vision driving the government are simply ignored.

And a typical Nigerian politician, President Tinubu used that to strengthen his hold on both the government and the party. Already, with the way former President Buhari had managed the country for eight years, in the same political orientation PDP ran the country for 16 years, President Tinubu is justifiably also continuing that path. Although being a self-acclaimed Awaits and progressive, not coming from a military background like former President Buhari, the expectations of many is that he will at least be more democratic. This should connote more consultations, based on which perhaps the structures of the APC as a political party would be made more functional.

The first test was the question of zoning the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly and by extension President Tinubu’s government. Confronted with a hostile party leadership under Sen. Abdullahi Adamu who was decidedly anti-zoning, to be fair to President Tinubu, he was able to handle the situation to the best of his ability, based on which he produced a balanced leadership for the 10th National Assembly.

Unfortunately, most of our APC leaders from the North, for whatever reasons were speculated to have worked at variance with the initiatives of President Tinubu to produce a balanced leadership. Perhaps, that could have been partly responsible for the complete lack of attempt to forge a united front with President Tinubu and party leaders from North in terms ensuring that the successor to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as APC National Chairman is produced through consultations.

With Sen. Adamu coming from Nasarawa State, North-Central, ideally provisions of Article 31.5(i) of APC Constitution should have been activated to get the APC State Executive Committee in Nasarawa State to nominate a replacement from the state. Instead, unilaterally, President Tinubu nominated Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from Kano State without even consulting APC leaders from the North-West.

One would expect that with former President Buhari coming from the North-West, at the minimum Tinubu should have consulted him on the choice of Dr. Ganduje as National Chairman. It is very doubtful if that was done. As a result, from a party envisioned to be progressive, we are increasingly moving in the direction of strengthening reactionary orientation. If the truth is to be told, as it is, we practically have a party limited to producing candidates for elections in which governors and some anointed party leaders in states without APC government exercise prerogatives beyond any rational expectations associated with any democracy.