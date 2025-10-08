Burbank, Other US Airports See Delays As Shutdown Hits Air Travel

There were delays and cancellations at the Hollywood Burbank Airport and at airports in other US cities on Monday as the government shutdown worsens an existing shortage of air traffic controllers.

Air traffic control at the southern California airport was unmanned for nearly six hours and remotely managed due to staffing shortages.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said some air traffic controllers are calling in sick as the shutdown, now in its seventh day, adds stress on workers.

He estimated that staffing has at times dropped to 50% in some areas.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential workers and are expected to work without pay during government shutdowns, reports the BBC.

Staffing issues affected flights at numerous airports on Monday, including Newark, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Burbank, causing anywhere from 40-minute to 60-minute delays, according to flight data.

The shutdown began on October 1 after Republican and Democratic lawmakers failed to agree on resolving a budget dispute. It’s unclear when they will be able to break the deadlock in Congress.