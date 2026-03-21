Buratai Urges FG To Move Against Terrorism Financiers

The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, has called on the Federal Government to take action against terror financiers, adding that the military alone cannot rout out insurgents.

Speaking during Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Buratai said the mere identification of those financing terrorism is insufficient to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

He described Nigeria’s insurgency as a complex and deeply rooted challenge that cannot be resolved quickly or through military force alone.

The former army chief said the military’s role is limited to its constitutional responsibilities, adding that broader policy decisions, such as the rehabilitation of repentant insurgents, are determined by the government.

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“We over-rely on the military and the army; everybody has their own responsibility. You cannot say I should be responsible for naming the financiers of terror.

“The government knows where the source came from; we have agencies that are responsible. But it’s not just about mentioning names; action should be taken.

“Our focus has often been on the army, that the army must do everything: clear, dismantle, and wipe out all insurgents, but it is not like that. It is more or less an embedded problem within society, and it requires everyone’s effort.

“It would be wishful thinking for anyone to say that this type of insurgency can be cleared overnight.

“These are people with ideology and beliefs who think they have a mission, and once they establish it, they imagine a perfect society, which is not realistic in the Nigerian context.”