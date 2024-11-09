Buratai Pays Tribute To Late COAS, Lagbaja

Share

Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has paid tribute to the late COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

General Buratai extended his condolences to President Bola Tinubu, General Lagbaja’s family and the Nigerian Army.

Buratai who spoke on Friday said General Lagbaja served under him as Commander of 9 Brigade in Ikeja and Commander 2 Brigade in Uyo, before being promoted to Major General and posted to Army Headquarters as Director of Campaign Plan in 2020.

He said, “General Lagbaja was a true embodiment of discipline and dedication, l truly praise his remarkable life and legacy.”

READ ALSO:

Buratai noted that Lagbaja’s legacy would endure through the lives he touched and the nation he served with dedication and commitment.

He praised General Lagbaja’s leadership and vision, saying that he shaped the Nigerian Army into a formidable institution.

Share

Please follow and like us: