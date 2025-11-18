Buratai, Others To Chart Pathway To National Security

Amidst escalating issues within the nation’s security architecture, the Institute of Security Nigeria (ISN) has concluded plans to host its 18th international conference in Lagos, with top political office holders, security chieftains, diplomats, traditional rulers, academia and media practitioners in attendance.

The conference, with the theme: ‘Expanding Frontiers of Innovations in Security Enhancement and Nation Building in Nigeria’, will be attended by the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd); Elder Statesman and former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Major General Olu Bajowa (rtd); Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative in the United Nations, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, among others.