Buratai Hails Buhari As Resolute Anti-Terror Leader

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has paid tribute to late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a resolute and visionary commander-in-chief who prioritized national security and led a relentless campaign against Boko Haram insurgents.

Buratai, who was appointed Army Chief by Buhari in 2015, spoke in Katsina on Tuesday as he joined dignitaries awaiting the arrival of the former president’s remains for burial in Daura, his hometown.

“President Buhari was a commander-in-chief who was clear about his mission to defeat Boko Haram. He gave firm instructions and trusted me to execute them effectively,” Buratai said during an interview.

The retired general highlighted Buhari’s firm leadership and unwavering resolve in combating terrorism in Nigeria’s Northeast region. He credited the late president for setting the tone at the highest levels of government in the fight against insurgency.

“Despite the complex security challenges in the Northeast, President Buhari remained focused and result-driven. He even foresaw, based on intelligence, that the Northwest could emerge as another epicenter of insecurity and acted swiftly to counter the threat,” he added.

Buratai, who later served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, emphasized that Buhari’s legacy in national security would continue to inspire members of the armed forces.

“We thank God for his life. He has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us, especially in the military, where he served with honour and commitment,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in a London hospital at the age of 82, will be buried today in Daura with full state honors in accordance with Islamic rites.