Buratai: Fair, Just Military System Bedrock Of Stable Democracy

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has argued that a military Justice system that is fair and just, guarantees professionalism, discipline, and above all, a stable democracy.

This was as the ex-Army Chief urged the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to ensure a balance between discipline and the constitutional right of personnel.

The one-time Ambassador to Benin Republic, made the position at a high-profile event in Abuja, the nation’s capital, over the weekend. Speaking on the Court Martial system in the country, Buratai cited some case laws to buttress the compelling need to operate within the ambits of constitutional requirements.

He said: “These rulings underscore a critical point: a fair and just military justice system is the bedrock of disciplined armed forces and a stable democracy. “The court martial system in Nigeria, with roots in British military tradition, has evolved significantly.

Its journey mirrors our nation’s own, transitioning through various phases of governance to its current role in a democratic era.

“This evolution has created a unique dynamic: The imperative for military discipline must now be balanced with the constitutional rights of personnel and the scrutiny of civilian appellate courts.

“For the military, Court Martials are indispensable for upholding the Armed Forces Act, enforcing codes of conduct, and maintaining the high standards of professionalism required for national security.

A disciplined military is a reliable instrument of state power.