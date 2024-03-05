Buraimoh Debuts Art Exhibition, Workshop At Julia Hester Center

In furtherance of African creative resilience beyond the shores of Africa, a highly acclaimed African bead artist based in Houston, Texas, Olanrewaju Buraimoh, is set to unveil his artwork at the Julia Hester Community Center alongside an exposition of the rich cultural blend of African bead artistry from March 8th, 2024, to June 16th, 2024.

The upcoming art exhibition and workshop titled Resilience Rising: Navigating Earth’s Challenges was announced in a statement released by The Julia Hester Community Center.

It is fully supported and funded by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

This groundbreaking event will showcase the work of Olanrewaju Buraimoh, renowned as the son of the acclaimed first African bead painter, in an immersive exploration of resilience in the face of environmental challenges.

A stunning collection of Olanrewaju Buraimoh’s signature beadwork alongside canvas artwork, highlighting his mastery of African bead artistry will be featured at the exhibition as visitors to the Julia Hester Community Center will have the opportunity to experience the intricate beauty and cultural significance of Buraimoh’s beadwork, as well as his innovative approach to canvas painting.

An integral part of the art exposition is an exclusive art workshop to be led by Olanrewaju Buraimoh himself. Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn the art of painting with thousands of brilliant glass beads, a technique mastered by Buraimoh under the tutelage of his father.

Known affectionately as “Lanre,” Buraimoh will share his expertise and passion for bead artistry, guiding participants through the process of creating their own stunning beadwork masterpieces.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Houston

Alliance to present ‘Resilience Rising: Navigating Earth’s Challenges,'” says Sherea McKenzie, Director of the Julia Hester Community Center. “This exhibition and workshop offer a powerful platform to showcase the incredible talent of Olanrewaju Buraimoh and celebrate the resilience of African bead artistry in the face of environmental challenges.”

The exhibition and workshop will be held at the Julia Hester Community Center, located at 2020 Solo Street, Houston, Texas. Admission to the exhibition is free and open to the public, providing an inclusive and accessible opportunity for art enthusiasts of all ages to experience the beauty and resilience of African bead artistry.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of African bead artistry and explore the theme of resilience in the face of Earth’s challenges.

Join us at the Julia Hester Community Center from March 8th to June 16th, 2024, and be inspired by the captivating work of Olanrewaju Buraimoh in “Resilience Rising: Navigating Earth’s Challenges.” The statement read.