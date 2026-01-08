Buoyant Insurance Sector As Catalyst For A Trillion Dollar Economy Target

Six months away from the July 30, 2026 deadline given by NAICOM for insurance firms to raise their capital to the new threshold, a recapital- ised sector will assist in delivering the $1 trillion-sized economy, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

In the country’s journey to attain a buoyant economic size of $1 trillion by 2030, two sectors—banking and insurance—are key to birthing the magnitude of the economy envisaged.

To achieve this objective and function as an economic catalyst, as expected, both sectors set a timeline for players in each sector to recapitalize their working capital to a new threshold.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as a general overseer of the banking sector, has given March 2026 as deadline for bank recapitalization.

The insurance sector regulated by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) rules July 30, 2026 as recapitalization deadline for players in the insurance business to recapitalize. Insurance plays a fundamen- tal role in economic development.

Beyond its role of risk mitigation, a strong and viable insurance sector is, unarguably, a source of long-term capital and a stabilizer for both businesses and households.

Trillion-dollar-size economy target

In the buildup to the 2023 presidential campaign, Bola Tinubu, while addressing business leaders at the Nigerian Economic Sum- mit (NES) in Abuja, claimed that Nigeria’s GDP could grow to $1 trillion. “Distinguished audience, a $1 trillion Nigerian economy is possible, and a $3 trillion economy is achievable during this decade.

We can do it with double-digit, inclusive, sustainable, and competitive growth,” Tinubu had said. As fate would have it, he be- came the president. In another NESG summit that followed, President Tinubu, in his capacity as a special guest at the NESG, promised to build a jumbo-sized economy—aiming for a $1 trillion GDP by 2030.

For such an exponential leap, the economy must grow by at least 8.4 per cent quarterly. Using simple arithmetic, the $134 billion GDP figure must increase by 8.4 per cent by the end of 2024, reaching approximately $145 billion.

This cycle would then need to repeat every quarter through to December 2030. Though an ambitious economic target, the government is keen on realizing the $1 trillion economy target. The banking and insurance sub-sectors are, unarguably, the most visible vehicles driving the lofty target.

Custodian of giant economy

The crucial role insurance plays in building a solid, buoyant economy had been underestimated in Nigeria before now. However, the pessimistic perception hitherto associated with the insurance changed with time given the dynamics of technology and system integration.

The insurance sector is an enabler of economic growth in the 21st Century . The Commissioner of Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National In- surance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, underscored the importance of having a well-recapitalized and equipped insurance sector as a key stakeholder in the delivery of an envisaged $1 trillion-sized economy in 2030.

He spoke recently in Abuja at a workshop organized by the Commission to deepen journalists’ understanding with regard to the ongoing recapitalization of the sector. He was represented by the Deputy Commissioner (Techni- cal), Dr. Usman J. Jankara.

The new recapitalization threshold is a product of the recently enacted Insurance Act, the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 (NIIRA 2025). Under the new insurance act, there is a new minimum threshold of paid-up capital for life, general (non-life), composite, and reinsurance.

Under the new dispensation of recapitalization threshold, life insurance is N10 billion (up from N2bn), general (non-life) insurance is now N15 billion (up from N3bn), Composite Insurance (Life & Non-Life combined) is now N35 billion (up from N5bn), while Reinsurance business is N35 billion (up from N10bn).

Giving insights on why the sector requires recapitalization, the insurance commissioner said: “By raising capital thresholds and introducing a risk-based capital framework, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient insurance capable of underwriting complex risks and driving national development.

Distinguished audience, a $1 trillion Nigerian economy is possible, and a $3 trillion economy is achievable during this decade. We can do it with doubledigit, inclusive, sustainable, and competitive growth

“To ensure absolute transparency and credibility of that process, we are liberating and collaborating with the big four auditing firms for independent verification of capital. This approach is to ensure and guarantee confidence, fairness, and trust in the process, reinforcing the industry’s commitment to global best practices.”

He described the exercise as not just a recapitalization exercise but an opportunity for rebirth and reimagining of the Nigerian insurance industry that should inspire confidence, attract investment, and empower President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose economic aspiration is a $1 trillion economy for Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, NIRA 2025, is another landmark piece of legislation that has provided a modern regulatory framework that strengthens supervision, promotes innovation, and en- hances consumer protection, among other things.

Some of the other key initiatives in the NIRA 2025 include the riskbased capital requirements, which I have discussed earlier,” he added.

Protection Fund as a game changer

Similar to Nigeria’s Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) funds for bank customers in the event of a bank failing, NAICOM has launched the Holders Protection Fund (HPF). The fund is designed to safeguard consumers in cases of insurance insolvency, as well as the creation of other funds that are geared towards the safety of Nigerians.

It’s a cre- ation of Nigeria’s Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 (NIIRA 2025) to protect policyholders by providing financial support and continuity of coverage if an insurance company becomes insolvent. It acts as a safety net, ensuring claims and benefits can still be paid, thereby increasing public trust and stability in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

Speaking of the cruciality of the Fund to the insurance sector in the country, the NAICOM CEO said: “The name, Insurance Policy Holders Protection Fund—the essence of that fund is actually to come as a settlement of obligations that are due to members of the public in the event of insolvency of an insurance entity.

“Now, if you listen to complaints from members of the public, what we see as the core or the major reason for most of the complaints revolves around the negative perception of insurance due to companies that have gone insolvent. And so that perspective, that perception that is out there, is what that fund has come to do.

And what is that fund? It is the equivalent of the NDIC for banks for the insurance sector. “If you understand the role of NDIC, you basically understand the role of the Insurance Policy Holders Protection Fund. But the Policy Holders Protection Fund, number one, is self-funding. It has a governance committee. And it has a mechanism for sustainability.

Because whatever is used to settle claims is going to be recouped by way of income that will be gotten from the liquidation of the entities. Or in the event, and this is where the Insurance Policy Holders Protection Fund is better than the NDIC, because the Insurance Policy Holders Protection Fund comes in not only when you are being liquidated.

“Even when the company is still in existence but rolls into trouble, it then plays the dual role of AMCON and NDIC. And so whatever is given as a loan to a company that is troubled has to be paid back. And that’s what it is,” he said.

Outlook

The outlook for the insurance industry in Nigeria post recapitalization, which is after the 30th July 2026 deadline, points to ro- bustness. On the strength of the NIIRA 2025 Act, it would be an industry that is stronger, more stable, and credible.

With increased underwriting capacity, attracting more investment and fostering innovation, there is anticipation of consolidation (M&As), potential equity dilution for some, and a greater focus on technology, ultimately leading to deeper financial intermediation and better risk coverage for the economy.

The inherent advantage of an increased capital base for the insurance sector is rejuvenating investors’ confidence. A stronger balance sheet and regulatory certainty (NAICOM’s firm stance) attract local and foreign investment, potentially unlocking significant capital.

It will reinforce market consolidation. This will happen because weaker players are expected to merge or be acquired, creating fewer, more robust companies and reducing systemic risk.

Last line

To refer to the insurance sector as a formidable partner in the quest for building a $1 trillion economy is an understatement. The subsisting recapitalization drive is a bold transformation that will redefine the Nigerian insurance industry for global relevance.