Bunkering: EFCC Grills 9 Suspected Oil Thieves In Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) Uyo Directorate, yesterday said it had commenced investigations of nine suspected oil thieves over their alleged illegal dealings on petroleum products. EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, the suspects were arrested on February 23, at Asabo Oilfield in Qua Iboe Field area of Akwa Ibom State by officers of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Forward Operating Base, Ibaka.

”The arrested suspects were eventually handed over to the EFCC on Feb. 25, for further investigations, ” he said. Oyewole explained that, while handing over the suspects, the Commanding Officer, Commodore Mohammed Manga, said the suspects were conveying four Geepee Tanks laden with petroleum products.

Manga added that the products were suspected to be crude oil mixed with water via the wooden boat. “Other items recovered from the suspects alongside the wooden boat include: four outboard engines, three pumping machines, four mobile phones, and two power banks,” he quoted Manga as saying.

He said the Uyo Zonal Director of the EFCC, Mr Oshodi Johnson, while receiving the suspects, commended the Navy for its doggedness in combating illegal oil bunkering in Nigeria.

Oyewole said the Zonal Director also thanked the Navy for continued collaboration withEFCC in the fight against economic sabotage and promised speedy investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.