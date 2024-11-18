Bunkering: Army Arrests 28 Suspected Oil Thieves, Seize Arms In Rivers

Share

To check the menace of oil thieves in Rivers, the troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies have arrested some persons with stolen crude oil in barges and Gerry cans.

According to the Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the army arrested 28 oil thieves and recovered over 95,000 litres of stolen products in operations conducted from 11-17 November 2024.

He added that the army deactivated 46 illegal refining sites, and 47 boats used to ferry stolen products across the Niger Delta region, noting that the operation was carried out to cripple the criminal network of cartels in the region.

Danjuma said in Rivers State, following credible intelligence on the activities of economic saboteurs along the Oando pipeline in Ebocha, a New base in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Area (ONELGA), troops swiftly mobilised to the area.

He said that when troops reached the spot, they encountered armed vandals, who opened fire but eventually fled due to the superior firepower of the troops, noting that the criminals fled in disarray.

He said: “Further exploitation of the general area led to the recovery of one AK 47 riffle, one magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition abandoned by the fleeing armed vandals.

“Relatedly, several successful operations were conducted in the region. Around Obiafu–Ndoni, large wooden boats were intercepted conveying over 472 sacks of stolen crude estimated to be 28,320 litres. Seven suspected oil thieves have been arrested in connection to the heinous crime.

“Several operations were also conducted around Buguma general area in Asari Toru LGA, which led to the dismantling of numerous illegal refining sites, deactivation of several boats as well as the recovery of over 9,500 litres of stolen products.”

He also said that: “Operations were also conducted around Tuma and Krakrama general areas in Degema LGA with a number of wooden and fibre boats destroyed and over 10,500 litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) confiscated.

“At Bille also in Degema LGA, a wooden boat, with two drums hidden inside the creek, stocked with over 2,500 litres of stolen products was intercepted. Similarly, at Obiafu Oil field, troops discovered over 7,000 litres of stolen products in a holding facility.

“While, at the Imo River stretch, clearance operations were conducted with over 16 wooden/fibre boats destroyed, 15 illegal refining sites taken out, 41 coking drums, 25 container receivers, several pumping machines as well as over 12,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

“There were several operations also conducted around Utukuna in Omoku and Obiafu Otuwa at ONELGA with over 13,000 litres of stolen products seized and suspected oil thieves arrested.”

