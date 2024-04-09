Buni Urges Muslims To Take Lessons Of Sacrifice Beyond Ramadan Season

Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, on Tuesday, urged the Muslim faithful to carry forth the lessons of compassion, sacrifice, and caring shown during the fasting period outside of Ramadan.

Through his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Buni also encouraged Muslims to spread the joy of the season to their neighbours.

Speaking in his Sallah message, the governor said, “As we celebrate the Eid-el-fitr, marking the end of the one month religious obligation, l enjoin us all to take the lessons of sacrifice, care and compassion exhibited during the fasting period beyond the Ramadan season.

“I am particularly impressed with the massive feeding programme provided by government, individuals, and corporate organisations to orphans, indigent families, and vulnerable groups. This should be encouraged even after Ramadan.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the good people of Yobe state, especially our energetic youth, to take advantage of this intervention to explore, exploit and expand the agricultural potentials in your various communities.

“Our government is committed to making agriculture productive, attractive, and profitable in the state. This is to promote food sufficiency and security in the state.”