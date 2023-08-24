Buni Pledges Support For Women In Yobe

The Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has promised that his administration will keep giving women political and economic opportunities to participate in state governance.

Governor Buni made the pledge on Thursday when Beatrice Eyong, the United Nations (UN) representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, paid him a courtesy call at Government House.

Speaking with the UN representative, the Governor said the state has two female commissioners, permanent secretaries, and members of the House of Representatives.

According to him, ” We will also have women councillors in the forthcoming local council election and supervisory councillors.”

Buni gave the group assurances that the government would assist and collaborate with them to ensure that their activities to better the lives of women in the state ran smoothly.

In response, Eyong stated that several projects run by the UN Women had been implemented in the state with the goal of enhancing people’s socioeconomic conditions.

According to her, the plan would also provide biogas fuel to women in the state so they could cook nutritious meals and stop deforestation.

“We are also introducing climate-smart agriculture to push for improved agriculture among the womenfolk,” she said.