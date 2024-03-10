Buni Orders Distribution Of Diesel As Water Scarcity Hit Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has ordered the distribution of diesel to all public boreholes owners in Damaturu, the state capital following the recent water crisis in the area.

Governor Buni gave the directive in a statement issued by the Secretary To the State Government (SSG), Baba Malam Wali on Sunday.

The governor said that there was enough diesel for distribution to power all boreholes in the impacted districts, and he promised that the issue would be remedied immediately.

Sunday Telegraph reports that residents of Damaturu and its surrounding areas have been dealing with water scarcity as a result of the destruction of a 330KVA electrical line by unknown vandals.

Recalls that suspected Boko Haram rebels demolished two 330 KVA power transmission towers in the state, leaving Borno and Yobe communities in total darkness.

This has made it impossible to run borehole generators, which provide drinking water to communities.

It was reported that in Damaturu, a cart of water costs between N1,000 and N1,500, depending on location.