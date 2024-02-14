Buni Calls For Calm As Tricycle Operators Stage Protest

Following the protest that broke out among commercial tricycle operators disrupting social and economic activities in Damaturu, Yobe State on Tuesday, Governor Mai Mala Buni has called for calm in the state.

Governor Buni emphasised the value of resolving complaints through recognised means as opposed to taking measures that would jeopardise the state’s calm.

The Governor in a statement issued by Mamman Muhammad, the Director-General of Media and Press Affairs stressed the importance of abiding by the law and showing respect for duly appointed authorities.

He issued a warning against taking any steps that may jeopardise the state’s public tranquillity.

Governor Buni expressed worry about the protest on Tuesday, acknowledged previous setbacks, and emphasised the need to protect the state’s hard-won peace and harmony.

He also urged parents, guardians, organisations, and associations to teach their members and children about the negative effects of causing disruption.

The governor reaffirmed that anyone posing a threat to public order will face swift and decisive action from the administration.

He gave the Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Baba Malam Wali, instructions to work with security agency heads to create comprehensive security measures in order to resolve current conflicts between Keke NAPEP operators, the Yobe State Road Transport Agency (YOROTA), and security agencies.