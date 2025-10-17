Buni Approves N7.9bn To Clear 5-Year Gratuities

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved N7.9 billion for the payment of outstanding gratuities to the state and local governments’ retirees.

According to a Government House statement yesterday, he approved N5.8 billion for state pensioners. Buni also approved the payment of N2.1 billion to local governments’ retirees, covering the period of January 2020 to May 2025.

The statement said the governor also directed that payment of gratuities be integrated into the monthly financial schedule. It said: “This indicates that all cleared payments will be made monthly, alongside the regular pension payments, to avoid the accumulation of a backlog of retirement benefits.”

The statement said the approvals demonstrated Buni’s compassionate leadership and his administration’s deep appreciation for the years of service rendered by retirees.

It said: “The clearance of the substantial backlog and institutionalisation of the prompt monthly payment system have provided the much-needed financial relief and restoration of dignity in labour to all retirees.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Head of Service are working in collaboration to ensure a seamless and transparent disbursement of these funds to all affected retirees immediately.”