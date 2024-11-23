Buni Approves ₦70,000 Minimum Wage For Yobe Civil Servants

Share

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the implementation of a new minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants in the statement.

According to the statement issued on Saturday by the the governor’s spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, the new wage award is set to take effect in December 2024.

This decision follows the recommendation of a committee on the minimum wage, constituted by the state government to assess the financial implications and feasibility of the increment.

The approval signifies the administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers in the state.

According to the statement, the committee also recommended a reconciliation of local government finances to ensure a smooth transition to the new salary structure for local government employees.

The reconciliation process, which is nearing completion, aims to facilitate the swift inclusion of local government workers in the new minimum wage framework.

Governor Buni urged civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by improving their productivity and ensuring efficient service delivery.

“The government expects civil servants in the state to put in their best to ensure effective and efficient service delivery,” the statement read.

The approval of the ₦70,000 minimum wage is part of Governor Buni’s broader efforts to enhance the living standards of state employees and address economic challenges.

This move positions Yobe State among the states implementing significant wage increases to support their workforce.

