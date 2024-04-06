Bundesliga: I Won’t Rush Boniface Back To Action – Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen’s manager, Xabi Alonso on Saturday disclosed that Victor Boniface’s fitness needs to be monitored.

It would be recalled that Boniface made his comeback to the pitch in Die Werkself’s DFB Pokal 4-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

This year, Nigeria made its debut for the Bundesliga leaders. Early in the year, the 23-year-old had surgery to treat an adductor issue.

Speaking on the development, Alonso said it’s important to wait to get the striker back into action.

“His (Boniface) outing against Düsseldorf was good for him, but he won’t be able to start yet. We want to help him bit by bit to get that good feeling on the pitch again,” Alonso said as per GFNB.

The attacker is anticipated to play on Saturday (today) when Bayer Leverkusen plays Union Berlin in a league match.